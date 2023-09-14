Expand / Collapse search
Rep. Jamie Raskin refuses to say Kamala Harris is the 'best' running mate for Biden

'I have not seen any public opinion polling,' Raskin said before suggesting CNN's Jake Tapper as a possibility

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Rep. Jamie Raskin wont answer whether Kamala Harris is the best running mate for Biden

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin refused to answer CNNs Jake Tapper whether Kamala Harris was the best running mate for President Biden for the 2024 elections.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., stopped short of suggesting that Kamala Harris is "the best" running mate for President Biden in what CNN host Jake Tapper called "a simple question" on Thursday.

Tapper pressed Raskin on the subject after former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to say whether Harris was the best running mate choice for Biden ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

"Not exactly a ringing endorsement. Do you think Vice President Kamala Harris is the best running mate for President Biden, and what do you make of Speaker Pelosi’s answer there?" Tapper asked.

Raskin stated that there wasn’t "anything wrong" with Pelosi’s answer but stopped short of endorsing her himself. At one point, the Democrat suggested the CNN anchor as a possible VP choice. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Former Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., did not say whether she thought Kamala Harris was the best running mate for President Biden ahead of the 2024 presidential elections. ( (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images))

LIBERAL COLUMNISTS URGE BIDEN TO DUMP BIDEN TO DUMP HARRIS, PICK NEW 2024 RUNNING MATE: ‘BETTER OPTIONS AVAILABLE’ 

"Congressman, you are doing what Speaker Pelosi did, which is not answering the question," Tapper pointed out. "Do you think Kamala Harris is the best running mate for President Biden?"

Raskin then referred to Harris as an "excellent running mate" but again did not claim she was the "best" and said it was ultimately "President Biden’s choice."

"No one’s making it about personalities. It’s just a simple question," Tapper emphasized. "Do you think Kamala Harris is the best running mate for President Biden? You said she’s excellent, that’s farther than Speaker Pelosi went, but do you think she’s the — I’m not trying to throw anything into turmoil. I actually think it’s a pretty simple question. Do you think Kamala Harris is the best running mate for President Biden? Yes or no?"

Jamie Raskin and Jake Tapper

Rep. Jamie Raskin and Jake Tapper went back and forth over whether Raskin considered Kamala Harris the best candidate for the 2024 ticket. (CNN)

"I mean, I don’t know what else I can say other than she —" Raskin repeated.

"You could say yes," Tapper interrupted.

Raskin then admitted that he had not seen any "polling" that would judge whether Harris was a strong vice-presidential candidate.

KAMALA HARRIS ANONYMOUSLY HIT BY DEMOCRATS QUESTIONING HER ‘BASIC POLITICAL SKILLS’ 

"So, I have not seen any public opinion polling. You know, you might be a stronger vice-presidential running mate than her or me or anybody else, I don’t know who else, if you’re talking about the polling, but I will tell you, as a matter of substance and public policy, she’d be an excellent choice. And she and the president have done an excellent job," Raskin said.

Pelosi also would not answer whether she considered Harris to be the best running mate for Biden while appearing on CNN Wednesday.

"He [Biden] thinks so," Pelosi said. "And that’s what matters."

Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris previously received the lowest approval rating for any modern vice president by an NBC News poll in June. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

The questions came as Harris continued to suffer low approval ratings. In June, an NBC News poll gave Harris the lowest approval rating of any vice president in the history of its polling. Only 32% of registered voters said they had a positive view of Harris, compared to 49% with a negative view, including 39% with a "very negative view."

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.