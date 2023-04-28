I 'reclaimed my freedom' to speak up as a woman for female sports: Former ESPN reporter

Charly Arnolt, a former reporter at ESPN, told "Hannity" about her experience at the company and said she was not "allowed" to express her opinion on issues that have surfaced in the sports arena.

"I was at ESPN for nearly five years leading up to this point. And just in the past few years, we have noticed some serious issues taking center stage," she explained.

LIA THOMAS EXPOSED ‘MALE GENITALIA’ IN WOMEN'S LOCKER ROOM AFTER MEET, RILEY GAINES SAYS: DROPPED ‘HIS PANTS’

Arnolt expressed how she had wanted to share her opinion about several issues impacting the sports world, specifically stating her views on the involvement of transgender women competing in biological women's sports.

However, the former ESPN reporter explained that her opinions on these matters were not "necessarily welcome" with her former employer.

"There were so many opinions I wanted to share about these issues because I've always been a super opinionated person. But not only was my opinion not necessarily welcome, it wasn't allowed – the stance that I wanted to take," she said.

"You know, when you look at certain issues that very blatantly go against what ESPN stands for, its very liberal policies, such as the trans athlete issue we just talked about last month during Women's Month aired a one-minute tribute to Lia Thomas, which was very baffling for me," said Arnolt, discussing how she knew that the company had expressed a "strong stance" on not adding politics into their programming.

Arnolt stated that as a biological woman, she took the move to air Lia Thomas's tribute as a "huge insult."

"When I was approached by Clay in the Outkick team about possibly coming on board, and I realized that by coming to a place like this, I could get my freedom back and be able to speak up as a woman, as someone who believes so passionately about these issues and the change that we need to see happening," she said, adding that the decision to join OutKick was a "no-brainer" for her.

OutKick founder Clay Travis weighed in on Arnolt joining the team.

"Charlie is going to kill it. She's going to be doing a morning show with us. And the reason why she's going to kill it is because we serve the vast majority of the American sporting marketplace. Right? We are speaking out to everyone who isn't super woke on the far left wing," explained Travis.

Travis went on to state that in sports, either "the best man or the best woman" deserves to be the champion of their sport, not "the best man who identifies as a woman."

"The fact that we've even managed to reach this place where men are dominating women's athletics is an absolute insult to the most basic foundational elements of fairness in sport competition," the OutKick founder implored.