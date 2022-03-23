Sen. Rand Paul: Fauci a 'menace,' nothing he has advised on COVID has worked except vaccine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told "America Reports" Wednesday that Dr. Anthony Fauci has been wrong about everything on coronavirus pandemic since the beginning except for the vaccine.

SEN. RAND PAUL: The thing is if you believe in Dr. Fauci, what you should do immediately is go get stickers and make sure they are on the floor, and a yardstick so you know you are 6 feet away from people. And Plexiglas – carry Plexiglas around with you because Dr. Fauci thinks it somehow, you know, reflects the virus away from you. None of what he has been for has worked – not one thing he has advocated, other than the vaccine, and I’m not against the vaccine.

But the interesting thing is – and he won’t admit this to the public – if you take a sample of blood from 1,000 people in the United States, and you measure to see if they had antibodies to the virus or antibodies to the vaccine, it’s over 95%. That’s why we are doing better with this. We have developed immunity either from having the disease or being vaccinated, and that’s why we are doing better, in addition to the fact that the virus has mutated to a less virulent or less deadly form. But he won’t admit it because he’s so caught up in putting stickers on your floor, putting masks on your face, putting goggles on you. The guy is a menace, and he has not been right really about anything since the start of this.

