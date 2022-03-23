Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Anthony Fauci
Published

Fauci says he does not anticipate major COVID-19 surge in US

Fauci said an expected rise would be due to the BA.2 omicron sub-variant

By Michael Erman , Eric Beech | Reuters
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Top U.S. infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday he would not be surprised to see an increase in COVID-19 cases in the United States, but he does not expect a major surge.

CDC SAYS OMICRON SUB-VARIANT BA.2 ACCOUNTS FOR AROUND 35% OF COVID-19 VARIANTS IN US

"I would not be surprised at all, if we do see somewhat of an uptick," Fauci told a Washington Post event. "I don't really see, unless something changes dramatically, that there would be a major surge."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Washington. 

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Fauci said the expected rise in coronavirus cases would be due to the increasing dominance of the highly transmissible BA.2 omicron sub-variant, the relaxation of mask-wearing requirements and waning immunity in the population.

HILLARY CLINTON TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Study shows higher diabetes risk after COVID infection Video

Fauci said the United States often follows the COVID-19 pattern seen in Britain by a few weeks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What the UK is not seeing, and that's good news, is an increase of severity or an increase in the use of intensive care unit beds or an increase in the all-cause mortality," he said.