Pulling billions from Harvard to fund trade schools? Here’s what people are saying about Trump’s latest move

U.S. residents may not agree with President Donald Trump punishing Harvard University by pulling money from it and giving it to trade schools, but they do think trade schools need more support.

People in Washington, D.C., Detroit, and Houston told Fox News Digital last week they don’t approve of Trump penalizing the Ivy League university for its woke policies and the proliferation of antisemitism on campus, but agreed with his idea that trade schools need more funding.

"It's ironic that a guy who touts himself as the upper-class is pulling money away from what people would perceive to be an upper-class type of university," Detroit resident Daniel said. "Harvard is a great school, but obviously trade schools, they do have their purpose."

The Trump administration has threatened to punish Harvard in several ways in recent weeks, the latest being its efforts to strip the school’s ability to sponsor international student visas. Trump officials accused Harvard University of "fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus," according to a statement from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Prior to gutting its visa program, Trump suggested in early May that he was looking at removing the school’s tax-exempt status. Before that, he froze $2.2 billion in funding to the university.

Trump has also floated redirecting federal grants to Harvard to trade schools in the country.

"I'd like to see the money go to trade schools where people learn how to fix motors and engines, where people learn how to build rocket ships. Because, you know, somebody has to build those rocket ships," he said last week.

Trump conveyed the rationale behind his actions on Harvard in a Truth Social post in April, writing, "Harvard has been hiring almost all woke, Radical Left, idiots and ‘birdbrains’ who are only capable of teaching FAILURE to students and so-called ‘future leaders.’"

He added, "Many others, like these Leftist dopes, are teaching at Harvard, and because of that, Harvard can no longer be considered even a decent place of learning, and should not be considered on any list of the World’s Great Universities or Colleges."

Most of the people Fox News Digital spoke to last week indicated they do not support the Trump administration’s general crackdown on the school.

"I just back Harvard," Bill, a North Carolina man visiting D.C. said. "It’s free speech. One of the oldest universities, and a lot of great people have come from there."

Jasmine from Ann Arbor, Michigan, called the president’s treatment of Harvard "one of many, many horrible things that are happening, and I think it's abuse of executive orders."

Regarding Trump freezing Harvard’s visa program, D.C. resident Chanel said, "I really don't agree with that. You know, everyone's here to get their education, especially at Harvard. That's such a big school to be at."

However, Jake from Houston supported Trump’s actions on Harvard, with his only point of advice being that Trump should go after more schools that he accused of promoting the same agenda.

"It needs to be focused more on the broad aspect of higher education because I don't think it's just specifically Harvard. I think there's too many international students. I think that there's not enough focus on domestic students," he said.

Despite the consensus against Trump penalizing Harvard, many of those interviewed supported investing in trade schools.

Jake from Houston said, "It's the backbone of what makes a country run."

Although Perryn didn’t agree with slashing money from Harvard to go to trade schools, he admitted, "I think the trade schools are underfunded and should be funded."

When asked if he believes trade schools offer more value than a Harvard degree, he replied, "Probably the trade schools because most of the things that we do around here require electricians, require plumbers. I could make the case that a guy or a person that picks up the trash is equally as important as a nurse."

Brent from Houston gave a similar answer to the trade school versus Ivy League diploma question, stating, "I'd say trade school certification because some people that are in like a big college, you know, it's just the name of the college. As long as you have a little education, you're going to make a good living out of it. "

Detroit resident Jayvon even argued that trade schools are "more valuable" than schools like Harvard.

"We need more electricians and plumbers. There's a lot of kids in high school right now who are going into the trade schools. I think it's a nice transition," he said.

Fox News' Joshua Nelson, Elizabeth Heckman, and Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi contributed to this report.