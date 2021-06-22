Expand / Collapse search
Reporter on Portland's new tourism ads: 'There's a reason I only go there for work'

The campaign urges potential tourists to come and 'be yourself'

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Townhall reporter on Portland's ad campaign: 'There's a reason I only go there for work'

Townhall reporter on Portland's ad campaign: 'There's a reason I only go there for work'

Julio Rosas says elected leadership is to blame for continued unrest in the Oregon city

Townhall senior writer Julio Rosas reacted Tuesday to a newly released ad campaign to attract tourism to Portland, Oregon as the city experiences continued unrest and rising crime. The ad, which appeared in the New York Times, urged tourists to travel to the city to "be yourself."

PORTLAND SEEKS TO MEND IMAGE AMID POLICE UPROAR, CIVIL UNREST WITH AD CAMPAIGN: ‘YOU CAN BE YOURSELF HERE’

JULIO ROSAS: There’s a reason why I only go to Portland for work and not for any vacation. This is unfortunate that they’re having to resort to beg people to come to the city because the fact remains that Portland is prone to riots on top of the crime wave that a lot of other cities are experiencing. And so obviously people are gonna be hesitant to come to the city and that’s just because the city officials, at a minimum, tolerated the riots and at worst they did encourage some of them at certain points last year. 

I mean, you had Mayor Ted Wheeler, he didn’t even call out ANTIFA by name until the beginning of this year.

