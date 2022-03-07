Pompeo: Trump gave Ukrainians the equipment they're now using to defend themselves

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Trump administration did ‘an awful lot more' to support Ukrainians than any previous administration. He explained on "America's Newsroom" Monday that Trump established intricate intelligence relationships and equipped Ukraine with weapons they're using now and the training they needed to fight back against Putin's regime.

MIKE POMPEO: When I was a CIA director, I traveled to the Donbas to make sure that our intelligence community was sharing everything that we possibly could with Ukrainians so they could defend that part of the country before this conflict broke out. And so we developed an intricate, deep set of intelligence relationships. That's a very important part so that we can make sure they have the info they need to defend themselves. And then we began, albeit not until I was secretary of state, to deliver real deal important equipment to the Ukrainians.

If you look back, you think maybe we could have done more, but we did an awful lot more than any administration ever had, and it was the kind of equipment that not only was useful, but that they could train on readily. It's important not to give them things they can't use, but we gave them the kinds of things that you're seeing them now deploy. And we gave them the training to know how to use it as well.

