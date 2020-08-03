PolitiFact deletes tweet declaring Trump 'kept' campaign promise of saying 'Merry Christmas'

PolitiFact landed itself in hot water on Monday over a tweet declaring President Trump "kept" his campaign promise of vowing to say "Merry Christmas" instead of "Happy Holidays."

The fact-checking outlet tweeted, "As a candidate, Trump said, 'We're going to be saying Merry Christmas at every store. You can leave ("Happy Holidays") at the corner.' Retailers continue to use the phrase 'Happy Holidays,' but as president, Trump has stayed away from using the term" with a "Trump-O-Meter graphic showing Trump "kept" his vow against political correctness.

A December 2018 article attached to the tweet explained its ruling, citing the White House holiday card that said "Merry Christmas."

POLITIFACT FACES BACKLASH FOR EXPLAINING WHY TRUMP 'KEPT' HIS CAMPAIGN PROMISE TO NOT CUT ENTITLEMENT PROGRAMS

"The card's message is in line with Trump's campaign promise to depart from the broad 'Happy Holidays' wish and focus on the Christian-oriented expression 'Merry Christmas,'" PolitiFact wrote. "Trump also refrained from using the 'Happy Holidays' phrase during the national Christmas tree lighting ceremony on November 28."

However, the tweet was quickly taken down after facing intense backlash.

"The whole point of the promise is that he was going to stop OTHER people from saying Happy Holidays," political activist Ryan Koronowski reacted. "It's in the promise that it would be at every store. People still say Happy Holidays, as you note in this tweet. This is a broken promise. (It's also a stupid gaslighting one.)"

"Congratulations on today’s Bad And Very Stupid Tweet," writer Rafi Schwartz quipped.

Last month, Politifact was slammed for its explanation of why it said the president had "kept" his campaign promise of not cutting entitlement programs.

"During his 2016 campaign, Trump said 'I’m not going to cut Social Security like every other Republican and I’m not going to cut Medicare or Medicaid.' In the end, Trump proposed cuts, but Congress didn’t bite. Promise Kept," PolitiFact summarized.