PolitiFact has done only 13 fact-checks on Biden in first 100 days, 106 others 'defending' him, study says

A new study suggests that PolitiFact is doing more to "defend" President Biden rather than fact-check him.

NewsBusters conducted a study of PolitiFact's work within Biden's first 100 days in office and tallied just 13 individual fact-checks of the 46th president. Meanwhile, the pro-facts outlet tallied 106 fact-checks "about Biden," pointing out the "eight-to-one disparity."

"In other words, they’re much more sensitive about someone "lying" about Biden than they are about Biden lying," NewsBusters executive editor Tim Graham wrote on Tuesday.

The study found that eight of the 13 Biden's claims were some sort of falsehoods, though the president never received a "Pants on Fire" ratings in his first few months in office.

91 out of the 106 fact-checks about Biden, roughly 86 percent, were deemed at least "Mostly False." 24 of them were "Pants on Fire."

The Washington Post recently concluded that Biden had uttered 78 various falsehoods which included four "Four Pinocchios" ratings.

However, Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler announced that he would not continue its database of Biden's falsehoods behind his first 100 days in office.

"Here's the Biden database -- which we do not plan to extend beyond 100 days. I have learned my lesson," Kessler tweeted.

He explained, "'Learned my lesson' means that who knows what the next four years will bring. We have fact-checked Biden rigorously and will continue to do so. Trump at 500 claims/100 days was manageable; 8,000+ was not."