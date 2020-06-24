Head of NYC Police Athletic League emphasizes importance of connecting kids with officers

The president of the New York City Police Athletic League emphasized Wednesday how the storied organization aims to ensure that children connect with local police officers.

“Our hope is that a child’s first interaction with the police is a positive one,” Frederick J. Watts told “Fox & Friends.”

“We were started in 1914, so we’re over 105 years old, and the original idea still holds true today that youth need a place to play and grow and youth and police need to come together as one community with the hope of making both the children, as well as the police, better community partners,” Watts said.

Watts said that there is a theater arts program called "PAL Acting," which has an offshoot operating a children and police chorus program.

"The officers write music with our teens and they perform. It's the brainchild of our board member Tony Danza and it has been fantastic."

Watts said it is a “win” to get the police involved in their “youth development cause."

According to its website, the Police Athletic League is New York City’s largest independent youth development not-for-profit organization, running competitive sports leagues, summer camps, daycare and after-school programs. Watts said the PAL aims to serve children from age 2 to their teenage years.

“When children are interacting with them, they realize that the police, many of them grew up in the same neighborhoods and that they care about them, and those relationships help us going forward with better communication with them and their families and, frankly, safer streets,” Watts said.

Watts acknowledged that law enforcement "must do better" and "explore good solutions."