Planned Parenthood torched for advocating BDSM & kink: 'You want access to our kids in school?'

Planned Parenthood, a leading abortion provider that is funded by hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars via various grants, expressed support for kink and BDSM, bondage, discipline, dominance and submission, in a post discussing sexuality, leading to mixed reactions.

Planned Parenthood said, "Don’t yuck someone else’s yum – everyone deserves the freedom to explore their own sexuality free of shame and stigma."

It proceeded to state, "STOP KINK SHAMING."

Advocacy group Moms for Liberty responded, "Is this a joke? You want access to our children in public school?"

Another critic, a detransitioned girl named Prisha, said, "Why is such childish language being used to talk about an adult topic?"

It wasn't the first time Planned Parenthood has discussed BDSM.

A workshop for "explore[ing] sexualities" hosted by a clinic in Wisconsin taught the "basic concepts" of BDSM "to increase knowledge for all participants at all skill levels," Fox News Digital found.

"We will explore some commonly used terms to help participants gain an understanding of how vast and intricate this community is," it said.

Another Planned Parenthood region hosted an event, "a discussion of all things kink," in Ohio about BDSM being a part of "sexual diversity."

"Vanilla isn't the only flavor - exploring Kink and BDSM," the event said. "Sexual diversity is a normal and healthy component of human behavior. There are more ways than we can imagine to… delve into fantasies. Part of the range of sexual diversity includes practices like exploring fetishes [and] BDSM."

The most controversial portions of Planned Parenthood's sex education, however, are the curriculums taught to children in K-12 education.

For example, Fox News Digital previously reported that a Planned Parenthood employee who creates curriculum materials was providing guidance online on how minors can acquire "spicy toys." Other videos from this employee discussed using vegetables for sexual endeavors.

"[C]omprehensive sex education curricula is mostly written by white folks who have a tendency to do the bare minimum as it relates to… acknowledging the intersections of racial justice, social justice and reproductive justice," Mariah Caudillo said in a post on LinkedIn.

As part of its comprehensive sex ed mission, Planned Parenthood chapters were involved in creating a K-12 curriculum teaching sex educators to avoid instructing kids not to engage in casual sex and called for the elimination of women from conversations on teen pregnancy.

The curriculum guide asked educators to "[c]reate a positive and affirming environment by removing shaming language."

The guide provided a list of examples to avoid.

"The new phrasing is inclusive of gender and body diversity; it does not assume all females have vaginas and all males have penises, and acknowledges that some people’s genders are non-binary and they may not identify as male OR female," the guide stated.

Fox News Digital also reported that a Planned Parenthood director at the Center for Sex Education, Bill Taverner, claimed that children are born "sexual" while simultaneously advocating for comprehensive sex education from kindergarten through 12th grade and porn literacy for certain ages.

In 2015, he said, "[We have] in our society, an assumption of asexuality of people with intellectual disabilities. It's a myth that's perpetuated, and really we are all sexual beings from birth until death."

A similar phrasing was also found on a Planned Parenthood sex education document.

Planned Parenthood said in a guide entitled the "Fundamentals of Teaching Sexuality" that " sexuality is a part of life through all the ages and stages. Babies, elders, and everyone in between can experience sexuality."

Planned Parenthood was contacted for comment and did not respond in time for publication.