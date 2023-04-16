Gates funds millions to NGO claiming kids born sexual, 10-year-olds should learn about 'commercial sex work'

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation donates millions annually to a nongovernmental organization which claims that children are born sexual and should learn about "commercial sex work" under 10 years of age.

The International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) – a separate entity from the U.S. nonprofit – wields significant influence on global sex education. The NGO comprises 120 independent organizations in over 146 countries and has received – including its European network – over $80M from Gates. Other significant donors included the World Health Organization.

A toolkit released in 2017 showed an insight into how the NGO teaches sex education to children around the globe.

"Sexual activity may be part of different types of relationships, including dating, marriage or commercial sex work, among others," IPPF said about children under 10 should be taught, which was first flagged by Nicole Solas of the Independent Women's Forum.

Children under 10 should also be told "As you grow up, you might start to be interested in people with diverse gender identities," the toolkit said.

The IPPF suggested in multiple instances that children are born sexual.

Children under 10 should be taught that "Sexuality is a part of you from the moment you are born. Your sexuality develops and changes throughout your life."

"[S]ex positivity acknowledges that human beings, including adolescents and young people, are autonomous sexual beings."

Sex educators, according to the NGO, should have an "Understanding of young people as sexual beings."

"[A]ll people are sexual beings with sexual rights, regardless of their age," the NGO said.

It went on to say that "Sexual rights include… the right to say yes or no to sex; the right to express sexuality, including the right to seek pleasure; the right to enjoy bodily autonomy…"

Despite the fact that IPPF defined a child as under the age of 18, per the UN's Convention of the Rights of a Child, the toolkit excluded weighing on the approximate age of a child's ability to consent with an adult.

It stated, "Member Associations are encouraged to use existing evidence to assess the best age parameters for their local context."

The curriculum said that kids under 10 should be aware of a general rule that "No one can touch you if you don't want them to."

"During childhood, children should learn about the basic social conventions of privacy, nudity and respect for others in relationships, so they can identify situations where their right to safety is being violated.

Gates donated to the organization years before and years after the 2017 report was released. The Foundation did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether they endorse the messages in IPPF's sex education toolkit.

The IPPF organization was originally created by a eugenicist and Planned Parenthood's original founder, Margaret Sanger, in the 1950s.

Currently, the organization appeared to function independently of the U.S.-based organization, but continues to work with the Planned Parenthood Federation of America to advocate for issues occasion. The U.S. abortion advocacy nonprofit is listed as one of IPPF's member associates.

Others member associates included the Reproductive Health Uganda, Vietnam Family Planning Association, Syrian Family Planning Association, SECS – Contraception And Sexual Education Society, Romania, Sex & Samfund - The Danish Family Planning Association, and the Palestinian Family Planning And Protection Association.

The IPPF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.