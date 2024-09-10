Piers Morgan sounds off on liberals welcoming Dick Cheney's endorsement of Harris: 'Completely preposterous'

Fox Nation host Piers Morgan joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to react to Elizabeth and Dick Cheney endorsing VP Kamala Harris for president, putting the blame on "Trump derangement syndrome." Morgan said liberals have gone to "completely preposterous" lengths in their opposition to former President Trump.

WHITE HOUSE LAWYERS WHO ADVISED REAGAN AND BUSH BACK HARRIS OVER TRUMP

PIERS MORGAN: This was Darth Cheney. Remember, they literally named him after the most evil villain in the history of Hollywood. That was Dick Cheney to liberal Democrats. And yet now, there's two strands to the hypocrisy. One, what is Dick Cheney doing endorsing the most progressive left-wing Democratic nominee in history? That alone is utterly ridiculous. And secondly, what is Kamala Harris doing suddenly embracing him like this is some great honor given the way the liberal Democrats have talked about him for the last 30 years? So every part of this is completely preposterous… it goes to the heart of what I think is really going on here. This is about Trump derangement syndrome.

You know, we've discussed this for many years. People get so completely demented about Trump. As you see with Liz Cheney and now with Dick Cheney, that they will literally abrogate all their own principles so that they can do something which is other than support Trump. And yet the polls show right now a really interesting thing about Trump. The latest New York Times poll, not only is he ahead in the national poll by 1%, but if you looked at the details quite closely, it showed that most voters now view Trump as being in the center. They see Kamala Harris as being too out to the left, but Trump in the center. And this is the moment that Dick Cheney has chosen to embrace Kamala Harris and officially endorse her. It makes no sense. And it is indicative of a mindset of some people on the conservative side where they will literally do anything, even if it destroys their principles, to do anything but support Trump. And I think that's ridiculous.

Former Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, a one-time rising Republican Party star who became a top GOP critic of former President Trump, said last week that she'll vote for Harris.

"I don’t believe we have the luxury of writing in candidates’ names, particularly in swing states," Cheney said Wednesday at a speaking event at Duke University in North Carolina.

And she emphasized that "as a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this, and because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris."

Minutes after the Cheney news broke, the Trump campaign posted on social media an interview of Cheney on the Fox News Channel from four years ago taking aim at Harris.

"Her voting record in the Senate is to the left of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren," Cheney argued at the time. "It's very clear, she is a radical liberal."

"In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He can never be trusted with power again," former VP Cheney said in a statement last week.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.