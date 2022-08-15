Peter Strzok defends FBI after Trump Mar-a-Lago raid: 'Trust what the FBI is doing'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok, who was fired for his texts attacking Donald Trump while leading an investigation into Russian election interference, defended the integrity of the FBI after the raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

"Absolutely the American public should trust what the FBI is doing," Strzok said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Monday. "It’s not that the FBI is targeting any one side or the other. What you see is the FBI going out on a day-in, day-out basis objectively investigating allegations of law."

FBI agents descended on Trump's Florida home last week, seizing classified records, including some marked as top secret, according to a warrant and property receipt unsealed Friday. He is being investigated by the Department of Justice over whether he violated three federal laws, including the Espionage Act.

Democrats called the unprecedented raid on Mar-a-Lago a matter of "accountability," while Republicans like Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital that the DOJ and FBI under President Biden is "deeply politicized" and that the raid demonstrated a "complete abuse of power."

Strzok told co-host Joe Scarborough that it was "funny" there was "no outrage" from Republicans when he was working at the agency as he and his colleagues used search warrants and combed through former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's emails. Clinton's correspondence at the State Department came under scrutiny because of her use of a private email server for official governmental communications.

"There's absolute silence when the FBI is investigating former Secretary Clinton," Strzok said. "There's absolute silence when the FBI is doing things that isn't targeting them. So I think this is a one-sided narrative that has been developed and amplified, particularly by President Trump, going back to 2015 and 2016."

Strzok added Trump "has spent his entire adult life living on the margins of the law."

The former FBI agent had much more to say about Trump in his string of salacious text messages with lover and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page in 2016, at one point telling her "we won't allow" Trump to get elected. Strzok was released from the Robert Mueller Russia investigation and eventually fired from the FBI.

Trump told Fox News Digital his plans following the raid, saying that he wants to help lower "the temperature" in the country. He said he had his representatives reach out to DOJ to offer to help amid the outrage.

"People are so angry at what is taking place," Trump said. "Whatever we can do to help—because the temperature has to be brought down in the country. If it isn’t, terrible things are going to happen."