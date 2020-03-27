Former White House photographer dubs Andrew Cuomo 'acting president' amid COVID-19 outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Former White House photographer Pete Souza took a shot at President Trump on Friday when he dubbed New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo "acting president" during the nation's coronavirus outbreak.

"A former President with the current acting President," Souza captioned an Instagram photo of Cuomo and former President Barack Obama. His comments came after Cuomo has held highly-publicized press briefings each day to address the spread of COVID-19, which has hit his state especially hard.

President Trump has also held daily press briefings and, like Cuomo, has faced a wave of criticism for the way his administration handled the crisis.

National Geographic contributor Paul Nicklen commented: "Haha. You always say what we are all thinking."

DEMOCCRACY 2020 DIGEST: TRUMP FACES FRESH POLITICAL ATTACKS ON CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE

Earlier on Friday, Souza tweeted a slight at Trump's ability to take responsibility for his failures.

"How potus brain works: if he f**ks [sic] up, he just blames it on someone else with all caps," Souza tweeted, using the acronym for President of the United States (POTUS).

CLICK HERE TO GET COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

These were just the latest of Souza's attacks on Trump. He previously knocked the president with an Instagram post attacking Trump's ability to get along with the Speaker of the House.

“State of the Union 2014: back when our President was big enough to get along with a Speaker of the House from the opposition party and with whom he had major policy disagreements,” his caption read. The photo showed Obama smiling with former Republican House Speaker John Boehner.