Pete Buttigieg has proven he is inept at his job, he needs to go: Byron Donalds

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., joined "The Ingraham Angle" to weigh in on President Biden and Secretary Pete Buttigieg's handling of the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment, saying the government's response "can't be tolerated."

BYRON DONALDS: I think there is going to be congressional oversight because watching this tragedy unfold over East Palestine, and just not even the lack of response, but the ineptitude of the response, demonstrates that Congress needs to figure out exactly what's going on. Everybody knows about what happened in my district back during Hurricane Ian, and obviously you saw everybody show up and try to give their helping hand, but what's happened in Ohio has been a disaster. Where is EPA? Where is FEMA? Where is the White House? They're barely even acknowledging this thing and let's not even start with Pete Buttigieg. That man needs to go. He's proven that he is inept at his job.

Everybody's got to forget their politics, tie the hands and get the job done. You've not seen this in the response that's happened so far, and so for them to show up late to the game, saying, "Oh, they're finally going to send health official from HHS." The EPA administrator is on a Zoom link, he's not there on the ground seeing firsthand what his staff is doing and making sure they're working in concert with the state of Ohio. That's a terrible response, something that can't be tolerated.