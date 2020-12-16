Media outlets called out for touting Buttigieg as first openly gay Cabinet member, ‘whitewashing’ Ric Grenell

President-elect Joe Biden tapped former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg to serve as transportation secretary in the new administration on Tuesday and the mainstream media quickly celebrated that he is the first openly gay Cabinet member, seemingly overlooking former acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Richard Grenell in the process.

Buttigieg emerged as a darling of the liberal media by becoming the first openly gay candidate to win delegates in a major party’s presidential primary.

"Now the same people who fawned over Buttigieg’s historic candidacy are once again declaring another ‘first’ accomplished by the former Indiana mayor, praising the nomination for secretary of transportation as another triumphant milestone as the first openly gay Cabinet member. This time, however, such claims amount to whitewashing President Donald Trump’s promotion of his administration’s first ambassador to Germany, Ric Grenell, to serve as director of national intelligence from February to May this year – a Cabinet-level position," The Federalist’s Tristan Justice wrote.

PETE BUTTIGIEG, TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY NOMINEE, HAD A POTHOLE PROBLEM AS MAYOR

CNN’s Jake Tapper was among the culprits, although he noted that Buttigieg would be the first "Senate-confirmed openly LGBTQ Cabinet secretary," as Grenell was not confirmed for the DNI position. He was confirmed in 2018 when he was nominated for ambassador to Germany.

Others weren’t as careful when overlooking Grenell’s service.

Headlines across the Internet included The Hill’s "Pete Buttigieg to become the first openly LGBTQ+ Cabinet nominee in US history," Sky News’ "Biden picks Pete Buttigieg for transport secretary – the first openly gay Cabinet member" and Gay Times’ "Buttigieg to make history as first openly gay Cabinet member in the US," while ABC News took a page from Tapper’s playbook.

"If confirmed, Buttigieg would bring new diversity to the administration Biden has promised will 'look like America,' as the first openly gay Cabinet secretary approved by the U.S. Senate to serve in U.S. history," ABC News reported.

Other examples were prominent on Twitter, with many also using the "if confirmed" disclaimer to bypass Grenell:

Grenell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One outlet even reported that Buttigieg would be the first gay Cabinet official despite previously reporting the same thing about Grenell.

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.