Pelosi's daughter blames Republican political ads for attack on her father: 'This was so inevitable'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s daughter, Alexandra Pelosi, claimed that the Republican Party's alleged demonization of her mother led to the "inevitable" attack on her father, Paul Pelosi, in late October.

Talking to CNN for an interview aired on Tuesday, Pelosi pointed to the "hundreds of millions of dollars in ads" spent by Republicans over the years to slander the powerful Democratic lawmaker that she claimed put "a target" on the Pelosi family’s back.

The daughter also claimed that conservatives supposedly mocking her father after the attack was "unforgivable" and part of the reason why her "faith in humanity" has been "destroyed."

HBO BLASTED FOR NANCY PELOSI DOCUMENTARY FILMED BY HER OWN DAUGHTER: ‘OBVIOUS PROPAGANDA’

"CNN This Morning" anchor Don Lemon aired a portion of his pre-taped interview with Pelosi on Tuesday, where they discussed her new HBO documentary centered on her mother’s political career, titled "Pelosi In The House."

Though the more notable portions of their discussions revolved around the elephant in the room, the attack on her father Paul Pelosi in his San Francisco home that left him with severe injuries.

Fox News Digital reported in October that "The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Paul, was assaulted with a hammer early Friday inside his San Francisco home by an attacker identified by police as David DePape."

According to a law enforcement source, DePape was looking for the House Speaker, allegedly shouting, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" during the incident. Pelosi suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body, including a skull fracture.

During their interview, Pelosi told Lemon her family is traumatized over the incident, saying, "We’re still living with this every day." She mentioned how she has "not slept through the night" since the attack.

She added, "You have to make sense of the fact there’s an 82-year-old man asleep in his own bed and gets attacked in his own home. And I don’t care how you vote. I don’t care what your political affiliations are, that’s just not right in any – so making peace with that in your head – it’s hard to make peace with."

Pelosi then claimed the attack was "inevitable" following years of GOP political attacks on her mother. She said, "It was so coming. This was so inevitable. When you think about the hundreds of millions of dollars in ads that the Republicans spent demonizing my mother. I used to joke with my father, ‘She turned our last name into a curse word.’ That was twenty years ago we made those jokes."

Pelosi added, "Our whole family has had a target on our back for a while," and mentioned how the incident has been "traumatizing" for her mother.

The conversation then turned to conservatives’ reaction to the attack. Pelosi mentioned how her "faith in humanity has been destroyed by all this."

She continued, "What I do know is how Republicans responded to this attack was so unforgivable. The jokes. You saw the jokes! The governor of Virginia, the wannabe governor of Arizona, congressman were making jokes about an 82-year-old man getting attacked in his own home."

"I don’t understand how that’s forgivable," Pelosi said, adding, "I don’t know how to talk about this without going so dark." Sympathizing with her, Lemon said, "No, no, no, we wanna be real."