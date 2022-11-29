HBO blasted for Nancy Pelosi documentary filmed by her own daughter: 'Obvious propaganda'

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will be the focus of a new documentary by her daughter Alexandra Pelosi, Warner Media announced on Monday.

The documentary, titled "Pelosi in the House," was described in the company’s press release as going "behind the scenes with Nancy Pelosi through the lens of her daughter."

The "candid, behind-the-scenes chronicle" promises to take viewers through the Democratic congresswoman’s career over three decades in public life: "from her election to Congress in 1987 and becoming the first female Speaker of the House in 2007 through the 2020 election and President Biden’s inauguration."

Footage of Pelosi filmed by her daughter was originally released in October to the House Jan. 6 Committee. In the video, Pelosi threatened to strike former President Donald Trump if he joined the protestors at the Capitol that day.

The events at the Capitol were highlighted as a key feature described in the upcoming documentary.

"Following Pelosi at both work and home in real time during consequential political moments in the country’s recent history, the film offers a unique look at American politics through her efforts on the Affordable Care Act, the COVID-19 relief package, two impeachments as well as a record of the events of January 6, 2021, following Pelosi and other lawmakers at a secure location as the crisis unfolded," the press release said.

Alexandra Pelosi has made multiple documentaries, often on political events. Her first film, "Journeys with George," focused on President George W. Bush on the 2000 campaign trail. It had long been suspected that she had been planning a documentary based on decades of filming her mother’s political ceremonies.

The news, however, received backlash from Twitter users upon its announcement.

Bloomberg News congressional reporter Erik Wasson remarked, "Wonder if HBO would air a film about Kevin McCarthy by one of his children."

Defense One executive director Kevin Baron wrote, "I also [have] home movies of my folks, if anyone's interested. I promise you they're funnier."

Former "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" writer Zach Schiffman joked, "Not to be like ‘Veep’ but we have to assume this will be like Catherine's documentary."

"We as a country have not suffered enough," podcast host Carey O’Donnell tweeted.

Freelance journalist James Spiro wrote, "A documentary where editorial control is given to a family member. How do people not see this as obvious propaganda?"

The documentary will be available on HBO and HBO Max on Dec. 13.

