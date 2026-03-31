Pelosi reveals she's finally spoken to Joe Biden amid sour relationship over his 2024 campaign exit

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Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed in an interview Monday that she and former President Joe Biden had spoken following a lengthy feud between the two that stemmed from the House Speaker's role in the former president dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

MS NOW's Ali Vitali pressed Pelosi on whether she factored Biden's campaign exit into her own legacy, saying, "I think that many people credit you — or blame you — for the way that campaign ended."

Pelosi praised Biden and said she gets more credit and blame than she deserves for Biden leaving the race.

"Well, I don’t know, how can I say this in a nice way?" she responded. "The Biden administration accomplished great things. People compared him to LBJ in terms of the amount and the quality and quantity of accomplishments. I — the only thing I asked the President to do were two things — I get more credit or blame than I deserve in that."

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"And that is that I wanted him to have other pollsters at the table than just listening to one, and B, I wanted him to assure the public that he could serve the term," Pelosi continued. "They didn’t agree with that, and so he then decided to step aside; it was his decision."

Vitali asked the lawmaker if she had spoken with Biden.

"Yes we have," she said. "I’d rather — it’d be up to him to tell people when we spoke."

Vitali reported that Pelosi and Biden recently had lunch together.

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Pelosi was seen as a driving force behind Biden exiting the 2024 race, as she indicated during a July 2024 "Morning Joe" interview that the former president was still making a decision despite him saying prior to her appearance that he was going to remain in the race.

Biden ultimately exited the race and endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris to take his spot at the top of the ticket.

During an interview in December 2025, Pelosi said she and Biden still had not spoken but understood why.

"Well, I'm saddened by it because I love him and respect him, but I respect his decision in that regard," Pelosi said.

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Pelosi went on to praise Harris' campaign, calling her historically short election effort "great."

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"She turned out so many more people than who would have voted," Pelosi said. "I think she doesn't deserve enough credit for the outcome of the election in terms of — we would have lost probably 14 seats in that election if she had not been the candidate."