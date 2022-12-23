Pelosi mocked for wishing Americans a 'Happy Shwanza' during final speech as House Speaker: 'Shawarma?'

Twitter grilled Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Friday for wishing people a "Happy Shwanza," instead of "Kwanzaa" during remarks closing out the House’s vote on the "omnibus" spending bill.

After the 4,155-page, $1.7 trillion bill passed in the House of Representatives Friday, Pelosi decided to close out the session of Congress by wishing happy holidays to several different groups celebrating this time of year, including one that doesn’t exist.

In her sign off – which she claimed "will probably be my last speech as Speaker of the House" – Pelosi said, "I yield back the balance of my time and wish everyone a happy, healthy and safe New Year. Happy Holidays. Merry Christmas. Happy Shwanza. Happy Hanukah."

TOP REPUBLICAN BLASTS SPENDING BILL’S FOCUS ON FOREIGN BORDERS INSTEAD OF AMERICAN

Making sure she respected all the major holidays this season, she added, "Whatever it is you celebrate, be safe! Thank you, Mr. Speaker." Though several Twitter users fixated on "Shwanza" and ridiculed the Democratic Party leader for it.

Conservative digital strategist Greg Price shared the 17 second clip to Twitter, tweeting, "Pelosi ends her final speech as Speaker of the House by wishing everyone a Merry Christmas, Happy Hannukah and a ‘Happy Shwanza.’"

Price then updated a classic Christmas line to reflect Pelosi’s gaffe. "Happy Shwanza to all and to all a good night," he tweeted.

ELON MUSK TAUNTS SCHUMER, MCCONNELL AFTER TWITTER POLL SHOWS OPPOSITION TO OMNIBUS BILL: 'PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN'

"The Political Insider" columnist Rusty Weiss tweeted, "OMG. ‘Happy Shwanza.’ If Trump ever said that it'd be on a 24/7 news cycle with rioting in the streets."

Writer and Filmmaker Cynthia Ritchie spread the holiday cheer with the new season's greetings, tweeting, "Happy Shwanza everyone."

Conservative influencer ALX tweeted, "Happy Shwanza from Crazy Nancy!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Conservative news publisher The Truth Gazette wrote, "In her last speech as Speaker, Crazy Nancy wishes you a ‘Happy Shwanza.’"

Author, filmmaker and U.S. Air Force veteran Shane Smedley indicated "Shwanza" made him think of something else. "Shawarma?" he asked.