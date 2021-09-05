Paxton on abortion law criticism: ‘All Texas is trying to do is protect the unborn’

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton shut down President Biden’s criticism of the state’s abortion law Sunday during an appearance on "Fox News Live," arguing the legislative effort is to "protect the unborn."

KEN PAXTON: If anybody is un-American, it's the president for not defending our borders and for what he's allowed in Afghanistan. All Texas is trying to do is protect the unborn. We have a right, I think, to do that. We had a right before Roe v. Wade; this system that the Supreme Court has set up, it's constantly changing based on different judges coming in and going out. And it hasn't worked.

They need to go back to letting states regulate the way they see fit. And each state can make their own decision and people can move to the state that they're most comfortable living in.

