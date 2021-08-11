Our leaders are asleep at the wheel: Jalen Johnson

The mother of a murdered 9-year-old Jalisa Ford and Albany, Georga City Commission candidate Jalen Johnson joined "Fox News Primetime" Wednesday to discuss what can be done to make cities safer for young kids.

In the wake of her son's murder, Ford decided to channel her energy into helping her community, saying, "My son was always a child that wanted to give back to his friends. And wanted to be that helping one. And to live out his legacy, I started just being more involved with my community by helping the kids in the community just have a better opportunity and a safety net to have a chance to grow up."

Recently, 9-year old Nigel Brown was killed in his bed during a drive-by shooting in Albany, Georgia where Johnson is running his campaign. Johnson stepped up to the plate by offering a reward to find the killer.

"I would first want to say that I am praying for Nigel Brown’s family. The incident that happened to 9-year-old Nigel Brown, in Albany, Georgia was a complete tragedy, and I'm praying for them. I decided to step up to the plate because our leaders, quite frankly, are asleep at the wheel," Johnson said.

Johnson continued, "I decided to donate $10,000 of my own money to the Albany area crime stoppers to help bring a suspect to light in the murder of our youth. This is ridiculous. This should not happen to any mother in the United States of America."

Ford weighed in, calling what is happening with crime in her community "devastating."

"We do have community leaders out there," she said. "But we need more of a voice for our communities, and we don’t have that. That's why I’ve been trying to advocate for our community with giving a better opportunity to our community for our safety because we don’t have any."



