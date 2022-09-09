Operation Unicorn will show world exactly how Queen Elizabeth wanted to be remembered, says royal expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

British Royal expert Shannon Felton Spence joined "Fox & Friends First" Friday to reflect on the meaning of "Operation Unicorn" and "London Bridge" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III taking over the throne.

SHANNON FELTON SPENCE: Basically what Operation London Bridge means is it's just the orchestrated chain of events that go into effect as soon as the monarch has died. So given her status on the world stage, she will have been part of every bit of preparation. I think over the next ten days what we are going to see is exactly how she would want the events to unfold and exactly how she would want to be remembered. I am sure that other governments have something similar. Obviously, they have to have plans in place for tragedies such as this. But I think as Americans, we keep forgetting that. I heard you say earlier, that she's the world's grandmother. She absolutely is the word grandmother. And she's also just not the head of state of just one country, the UK. She's the head of state for over 50 nations, including some that are still surprising to this day, like Australia, Canada, Jamaica, Kenya. So this is a major, major global loss and the work that goes into setting up a proper goodbye and shared memorial for her across the globe. Those plans would have been in place for well over a decade.

