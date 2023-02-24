Ohio pizzeria goes viral with blunt sign seeking 'non-stupid people' to hire

A small Ohio pizzeria is gaining nationwide attention after their hiring sign seeking "non-stupid people" went viral.

The owner of Santino's Pizzeria joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss his eye-catching effort to get quality applicants at his Columbus restaurant.

"The intention behind the sign was to use humor to funnel more applicants to us and, you know, set aside from the other businesses in the area," Rob said Friday. "We have not had much luck traditionally on Monster or Indeed, or even flags in a front yard bringing people in. So we just thought it'd be something more untraditional, and it might draw attention."

Rob said he hopes the sign brings in plenty of applicants since he needs at least five to seven people to apply for a position before narrowing down choices.

RESTAURANT OWNERS FEAR LESS PROFITABILITY AS FOOD, LABOR COSTS WEIGH: ‘WE ARE SCARED’

Rob added his restaurant has had an overwhelming response and "amazing" support in the community as he tries to expand his hiring pool.

"I can't even walk into Lowe's without somebody recognizing the shirt for our pizza out front. And they just come back and tell us, 'Don't stop. Keep it up.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rob noted one individual however ordered $100-$150 in pizza and then canceled the order, so he brought the food to a local shelter.

"I don't really pay a lot attention to a lot of the negative," he said.