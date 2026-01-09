Expand / Collapse search
NYC mayor Mamdani quietly meets with Steven Spielberg days after inauguration

Democratic socialist's meeting with the wealthy filmmaker did not appear on his schedule

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Newly sworn-in Mamdani vows, 'If you are a New Yorker, I am your mayor' Video

Newly sworn-in Mamdani vows, 'If you are a New Yorker, I am your mayor'

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivers remarks after Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., swears him in during public ceremony.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani pledged to return power "to the people" when he took office. But just days later, he reportedly held a private meeting with one of the world's wealthiest filmmakers. 

The New York Times reported that on Monday, Mamdani paid a house call to Steven Spielberg’s Central Park West apartment. The meeting did not appear on the mayor’s public schedule but was later confirmed to the Times by Spielberg’s spokeswoman and City Hall.

Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist, campaigned on limiting the influence of the wealthy and focusing on everyday New Yorkers. 

MAMDANI PLEDGED TO FIGHT FOR ALL BUT SCRAPPED ORDER JEWISH STUDENTS SAY PROTECTED THEM

A split-screen image showing filmmaker Steven Spielberg on the left and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on the right.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani reportedly met privately with director Steven Spielberg days after pledging to serve people rather than billionaires. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; John Lamparski/Getty Images)

The Times noted, "Despite predictions from Mr. Mamdani’s critics that his election would drive wealthy people out of the city, Mr. Spielberg, a billionaire, became an official resident of New York on the same day the mayor was inaugurated, the two people said."

"We will answer to all New Yorkers, not to any billionaire or oligarch who thinks they can buy our democracy," Mamdani said on New Year’s Day after being sworn in by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

SOCIALIST MAYOR MAMDANI INAUGURATED ALONGSIDE BERNIE SANDERS AND AOC ON NEW YEAR’S DAY

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani at inauguration celebration

Sen. Bernie Sanders, left, administers the oath of office to Mayor Zohran Mamdani, right, as Rama Duwaji, center, holds the Quran during Mamdani's inauguration ceremony Jan. 1 in New York. (Andres Kudacki/AP Photo)

Spielberg is known for blockbuster films such as "Jaws," "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" and "Saving Private Ryan," among others. He’s also a longtime Democratic Party donor. Sources told the Times the meeting lasted about an hour, had no set agenda, and was not publicly disclosed. 

Mamdani’s predecessor, former Mayor Eric Adams, had faced scrutiny for his after-hours behavior, including attending nightclubs and restaurants. 

When asked about Adams’ behavior, Mamdani said he would not be seen at the same nightclub as his predecessor and instead would be a "mayor who visits nurses and hospitals after the sun has set, who speaks to E.M.S. workers and bus operators working the late shifts."

MAMDANI STRONGLY CONDEMNS TRUMP'S CAPTURE OF VENEZUELAN LEADER MADURO AS 'ACT OF WAR'

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks at a podium while addressing an audience indoors.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani addresses the crowd during an event announcing expansions to free and affordable childcare programs at the Flatbush Branch YMCA in New York City on Jan. 8.

While New York City mayors routinely meet with prominent figures, the private nature of this visit has drawn attention because of Mamdani’s campaign image as an outsider to elite circles.

