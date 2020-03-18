Expand / Collapse search
Urgent care doctor: People must realize COVID-19 is 'everywhere' and they must isolate

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Americans need to take drastic and immediate action to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, New York City Cure Urgent Care Center Director Dr. Jake Deutsch warned Wednesday.

Appearing as part of a medical panel on "Outnumbered Overtime" with host Harris Faulker, Fox News contributor Dr. Marc Siegel, and Baylor College of Medicine's Dr. Peter Hotez, Deutsch said that part of the problem is that citizens have not yet realized the virus is already "everywhere."

"Most of the patients we see have just been mildly ill. We haven't had to direct anybody to the hospital for a higher level of treatment. Everybody has been otherwise symptomatic, where it looks like flu or even just a mild cold," he explained. "And the tests are definitely showing that people are exposed, that people are turning out to be positive."

What needs to be done, according to Deutsch?

"So, it's just confounding the problem," he stated. "People don't really realize that this is everywhere and that people need to isolate."

"And, getting the test is important to get some epidemiology," Deutsch continued further. "But, more importantly, everybody needs to take responsibility now. Not in another week when we start to put these statistics together."

"It's already too late, as far as I'm concerned," he concluded.

To date, there are over 207,000 cases of the virus worldwide with more than 8,200 deaths. In the United States, there are now over 7,300 cases recorded with 115 deaths reported.

