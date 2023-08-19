NY Times warns of climate change disrupting summer weddings: 'Extreme weather' making plans 'miserable'

A new report from The New York Times detailed how couples’ have had to contend with "extreme weather" allegedly borne from climate change affecting their summer weddings.

The piece spoke to several newlyweds who described how "miserable" climate change made their big days. Couples spoke to the outlet about experiencing "record-breaking" heat waves, "flooding," and other harsh weather conditions while trying to plan their nuptials.

The outlet noted that this extreme summer weather will only get worse going forward and may result in fall and spring replacing summer as peak wedding season.

The outlet stated, "Couples planning weddings this summer have had to contend with a slate of extreme weather conditions, from flooding and unrelenting heat to poor air quality."

It added, "Some couples have chosen to stay indoors while others moved dates to months with cooler temperatures or outside wildfire season. While this year has seemed particularly acute, extreme weather is only expected to intensify, experts say."

The Times provided anecdotal evidence of this climate change nuisance from several couples, starting with Coy Boggler and Annie Wall. The piece stated, "When Coy Boggler and Annie Wall started planning their intimate backyard wedding in Phoenix earlier this year, they didn’t know that by July, a record-breaking heat wave would settle over the city for 31 straight days."

The couple claimed that when they tested out a tent they were renting for their wedding, "the temperature inside the tent wouldn’t dip below 93 degrees" even though they used three air-conditioning units inside.

"It was pretty miserable," Boggler told the paper, which reported that the couple ditched the tents to have their wedding and reception indoors.

Because of the extreme weather in Atlanta, Georgia, another couple, Emma and Tyler Young, "looked exclusively at indoor venues for their July wedding in Atlanta, where they live." The Times added, "They didn’t want to worry about having a backup plan in case of heat, storms or unhealthy air quality."

The outlet also spoke to Sheila and Evan Styduhar, who "pushed their wedding in Lake Tahoe, Nev., from August to October 2022 after reading about the wildfires there the previous summer."

The couple told The Times, "Even if there weren’t fires close to where our wedding was going to be, we didn’t want to divert resources and bring tourists to the area when the area is trying to survive."

The outlet consulted Marshall Shepherd, the director of the Atmospheric Sciences Program at the University of Georgia, who claimed that "We’re going to consistently see broken records for warmest summer, warmest year."

Prepping for this future of harsh summer weather, the article noted that "Some event planners have implemented mitigation practices for those having outdoor weddings, like ordering hand-held water spritzers, paper fans and parasols."

It added, "Extreme weather — and heat in particular — now factors into almost every aspect of summer wedding planning, from picking flowers that won’t wilt (no hydrangeas) to choosing a cake frosting that won’t melt (no buttercream)."

A California wedding planner, Jamie Chang, noted that clients have trended "away from summer over the last five years." She noted how some areas like Palm Springs, California, "shouldn’t even be considered in the summer," The Times reported.

And a wedding planner in Atlanta, Tiffany Boykins, told the outlet she had zero clients opt for an outdoor wedding in the area this year.

