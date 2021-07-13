Rep. Byron Donalds: NY Times, leftists have a ‘warped view’ of the American flag

After The New York Times published a piece that suggested the American flag has become a symbol of divisiveness, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., said on Tuesday that the "Gray Lady" has a "warped view" of the American flag.

NY TIMES HIT BY CRITICS, LAWMAKERS FOR SUGGESTING US FLAG IS NOW 'ALIENATING TO SOME': 'DISGUSTING'

REP. BYRON DONALDS: It is the radical ideology of the left. All you have to do is talk to people who lived in Cuba when Castro came to power. They are in Miami today. Go and talk to them. They’ll tell you exactly how destructive that regime was and tell you about the ideology that precipitated the rise of Castro. What we’re doing in the United States is along the same lines. We have to stop this mess where it is not okay for some people to be rich and for other people to earn and try to get ahead.

...

We have to allow our country to thrive and flourish, we have to allow our republic, our constitution to be the law of the land and we have to allow free-market capitalism to reign. And we shouldn’t be deluding that because of the Marxist ideologies that do come from the left. Cuba is the example in our hemisphere 90 miles south of Florida of what happens when that ideology is allowed to flourish and take complete control.

...

I’m not going to listen to the "New York Times" about the value of the American flag. The New York Times has actually underreported the totalitarian regimes that have existed not just in Cuba but around the world for more than a century. Their history is clear. Our flag stands for freedom and liberty for all people. That’s why Cuban people have fled to our country; that’s why people come to our country from all over the world; that’s why the American flag is the flag that is raised in these protests against totalitarianism.

...

We don’t need to listen to the left or "New York Times" about what their view is because their view has been warped and warped for a very long time. The people in the United States understand that our flag is the symbol of freedom and liberty. Our nation might have issues. We have things we disagree on, but you are free to say it here-- you’re free to protest it here. Nobody will stop you from doing that. You can only see what is going to happen in Cuba and frankly, in a lot of these other regimes where they don’t tolerate dissent. Our flag is the standard for liberty and freedom across the world.

