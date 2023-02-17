NY Times faces backlash from celebs, staffers for transgender coverage: They'll have to 'bend the knee'

After a group of Hollywood celebrities and pro-LGBTQ advocacy groups joined the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) in criticizing the New York Times over its recent coverage of transgender issues, Executive editor Joe Kahn and editor Kathleen Kingsbury defended the paper's coverage of transgender issues and warned employees not attack other colleagues over the issue. On "The Faulkner Focus" Friday, Strive Asset Management executive Vivek Ramaswamy responded to the controversy, claiming it's most likely the paper will "bend the knee" to woke activists.

NEW YORK TIMES WARNS STAFFERS TO STOP ATTACKING EACH OTHER IN MEMO DEFENDING COVERAGE OF TRANSGENDER ISSUES

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: I think they're most likely to bend the knee because that's just the way this goes. But we have this new secular religion of gender ideology that's now increasingly infected every sphere of American life. I think there's a problem with The New York Times' coverage of this. It doesn't air enough of the opposing view that stands up to this gender ideology. And yet, how do they keep pulling them in one direction? It's the most vocal activists who have sway over that organization, keep pushing them to continue bending the knee to this new secular religion. It's sort of odd that they have to require you to espouse contradictory assumptions, too. I mean, for years, a lot of these activists said that the sex of the person you're attracted to was hard-wired on the day that you're born. It had to be, or else gay rights couldn't be protected by civil rights. Yet now, the exact same movement, by adding more letters to its never-ending alphabet soup now says that actually your own biological sex, not the sex of the person you're attracted to, but your own biological sex is completely fluid over the course of your lifetime. We have to be able to debate the logical incompatibility of some of those contentions, but how do they prevent that from happening? Silencing, through this new culture of fear and it's sad to see.