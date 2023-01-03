NY House rep Tom Suozzi rips replacement George Santos as ‘con man’ in New York Times essay

Outgoing Rep. Thomas Suozzi, D-N.Y., who will be replaced in Congress by Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., ripped his successor as a "con man" on Tueday amid reports that Santos fabricated major elements of his credentials.

In a guest essay for the New York Times, Suozzi wrote he had "lost track" of how many evasions and lies Santos had told about himself, his finances and his history in the Long Island, northeastern Queens region.

"When he is seated, it will diminish our Congress, our country and my constituents — soon his constituents," Suozzi wrote. "It saddens me that after 30 years of public service rooted in hard work and service to the people of this area, I’m being succeeded by a con man."

Suozzi also pushed back on assertions that Santos’ resume embellishments fell in line with typical political "BS," claiming that his successor fabricated basic information of his biography to a level most voters "wouldn’t have thought possible."

He added that Third District voters would surely kick Santos out of public office if they had another opportunity to decide Santos’ political future.

The outgoing democratic representative also suggested that Santos’ "con game" is the embodiment of a "growing political phenomenon" wherein public officials can say or do anything without "automatic consequences."

Lumping Santos alongside names like Sam Bankman-Fried and Bernie Madoff, Suozzi lambasted Santos as an abuser of trust, and said his recent apology tour was "cringeworthy" while also raising "more disturbing questions."

"If we are going to subdue the tyranny of unchecked liars and their lies, then Mr. Santos must be held accountable: He must be removed by Congress or by prosecutors, because there is no indication that he will be moved by conscience to voluntarily resign," Suozzi wrote.

Santos is already facing federal, state, and local investigations into his past. Santos has admitted to lying about both his work experience and his education during his successful campaign to flip his Long Island congressional district for Republicans in the midterm elections.

He is now also facing scrutiny from the FEC over his campaign spending. The federal commission discovered numerous strange $199 campaign expenses that Santos insists are an FEC database error.

Multiple House Democrats have called on Santos to resign over the revelations, and his midterm opponent, Robert Zimmerman, has demanded a rematch. Some Republicans have even said Santos should consider resigning.

