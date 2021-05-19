Expand / Collapse search
NY gyms fully reopen, but getting people back is a 'different story'

Vaccine card requirement creating 'big problem,' according to one gym owner

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Charles Cassara, owner of Long Island's SC Fitness, says gyms are losing business by requiring to take customers' vaccination cards in order to eliminate social distancing and operate at 100 percent capacity.

New York gyms have fully reopened to max capacity after COVID lockdown - but getting customers back is a "different story," according to one company owner. Charles Cassara, owner of Long Island's SC Fitness, joined "America's Newsroom" Wednesday to explain how the latest CDC guidelines adopted by the state are creating a "big problem" for business.

CHARLES CASSARA: We're back in the technical sense that we're allowed to be 100 percent capacity, masks are coming off. But as far as getting people to come back, that's a different story.  

...

They released new CDC guidelines and Governor Cuomo did, you know, adapt them into small businesses. But there's a lot of different caveats with them. For instance, in order for us to get rid of the social distancing inside of our gyms, we have to take people's vaccination cards. This is creating a big problem between people who don't want to give it or haven't been vaccinated. So a lot of gym owners actually yesterday lost, I would say, you know, another five to 10 percent of their overall business. And if you don't take it, then we can have the masks off, but we have to keep social distance. And if we're going to keep social distance, then 100 percent capacity is predicated on the six feet. So that doesn't work. So how do we gain any profits?  

