NPR reporter blasts own newsroom: Hunter Biden’s laptop has ‘always been’ a story

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An NPR reporter called out her own newsroom on Thursday for claiming the Hunter Biden laptop was "not a real story." In fact, she said, "what it’s always been is a story."

NPR investigative correspondent Laura Sullivan tweeted "Add @NPR to the list" of media who need to repent for their dismissal of the story. "Newsroom editors called it ‘not a real story.’ The ‘Hunter Biden laptop’ investigation may end up being a tax case, a hill of beans, or something else. But what it's always been is a story," she said.

HUNTER BIDEN REQUESTED KEYS FOR NEW 'OFFICE MATES' JOE BIDEN, CHINESE 'EMISSARY' TO CEFC CHAIRMAN, EMAILS SHOW

Sullivan was responding to an April 6 tweet from journalist Glenn Greenwald that read:

"Twitter founder Jack Dorsey apologized and admitted it was wrong for Twitter to have censored any mention of the story. The [Washington Post] this week called for a media ‘reckoning’ over what they did. Beyond those 2, they all let their lie stand to this day."

Sullivan has worked for NPR for 18 years and the company boasts on its site she is one of their "most decorated journalists."

This is not the first time the reporter has voiced her displeasure with NPR’s take on the story.

RON KLAIN SOLICITED MONEY FROM HUNTER BIDEN FOR VP RESIDENCE IN 2012, EMAILS SHOW: 'KEEP THIS LOW LOW KEY'

Back in October 2020, when the New York Post originally reported on Hunter’s laptop, NPR was part of the cadre of social media and news organizations that ignored the story.

At the time, NPR's public editor quoted managing editor Terence Samuel, saying, "We don't want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don't want to waste the listeners’ and readers’ time on stories that are just pure distractions."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In response to the public editor posting the message on Twitter, Sullivan tweeted on October 23, 2020, "Really love it when managers make our jobs harder. I don't know if that's #HunterBiden's laptop or what's on it, but it's certainly not a ‘waste of time’ to find out. @NPR managers better hope that laptop was built out of an old Russian blender in Ukraine."

Along with calling the story a waste of time and distraction in fall 2020, NPR also came under fire for falsely claiming in March 2021 it had been "discredited by U.S. intelligence and independent investigations by news organizations."