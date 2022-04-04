Glenn Greenwald calls out media for trying to 'rewrite history' on Hunter Biden scandal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald called out the media and Democrats for failing to take the Hunter Biden laptop story seriously when it was first reported, saying they are now attempting to "rewrite history."

"They all knew it was authentic before the election. They lied about it because they were worried that the reporting would hurt Joe Biden," Greenwald told "Jesse Watters Primetime" Monday.

"The reporters confirmed it. So what are they going to say? But I think we can use this Washington Post editorial saying 'it's time for a reckoning' to at least shame the other outlets who refuse to even acknowledge what they did," Greenwald added.

The Washington Post editorial board published a story Sunday declaring "The Hunter Biden story is an opportunity for a reckoning."

Greenwald also noted the president and his allies long derided the New York Post's reporting on Hunter Biden's laptop as "Russian disinformation," – despite the fact the reports were true.

"They are basically trying to say ‘only now that the New York Times and the Washington Post have come out and confirmed the laptop do we finally know it’s true.' It's a total lie," Greenwald said.

"Before the election, within days of the New York Post reporting it, many people were able to prove it, I staked my career on it."

Greenwald referenced how he founded The Intercept and later resigned from it after he was blocked from reporting accurately on the Hunter situation.

"As you might remember, I was ready to report on it. I quit the media outlet I founded when they wouldn't let me report on it because they told the CIA lie that it was Russian disinformation," he said.