Hunter Biden
Published

Glenn Greenwald calls out media for trying to 'rewrite history' on Hunter Biden scandal

Greenwald said media knew the Hunter Biden laptop was real, but 'lied' about it to protect Joe Biden

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
Democrats search for preemptive excuses before midterms

Democrats search for preemptive excuses before midterms

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald joins 'Jesse Watters Primetime' with reaction.

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald called out the media and Democrats for failing to take the Hunter Biden laptop story seriously when it was first reported, saying they are now attempting to "rewrite history." 

"They all knew it was authentic before the election. They lied about it because they were worried that the reporting would hurt Joe Biden," Greenwald told "Jesse Watters Primetime" Monday. 

"The reporters confirmed it. So what are they going to say? But I think we can use this Washington Post editorial saying 'it's time for a reckoning' to at least shame the other outlets who refuse to even acknowledge what they did," Greenwald added. 

Joe Biden

Joe Biden ( )

The Washington Post editorial board published a story Sunday declaring "The Hunter Biden story is an opportunity for a reckoning." 

WILM. COMPUTER SHOPKEEPER SPEAKS OUT ON HUNTER BIDEN DEVELOPMENTS

Greenwald also noted the president and his allies long derided the New York Post's reporting on Hunter Biden's laptop as "Russian disinformation," – despite the fact the reports were true.

Hunter Biden probe has DOJ in 'untenable' position, case for a special counsel is 'absolutely clear': Turley

"They are basically trying to say ‘only now that the New York Times and the Washington Post have come out and confirmed the laptop do we finally know it’s true.' It's a total lie," Greenwald said.

BOBULINSKI TO FOX: JOE BIDEN'S DENIALS OF KNOWLEDGE OF HUNTER'S DEALINGS ‘A BLATANT LIE’

"Before the election, within days of the New York Post reporting it, many people were able to prove it, I staked my career on it." 

The New York Times confirmed the authenticity of Hunter Biden's infamous laptop this week.  

The New York Times confirmed the authenticity of Hunter Biden's infamous laptop this week.   ((Randy Holmes via Getty Images))

Greenwald referenced how he founded The Intercept and later resigned from it after he was blocked from reporting accurately on the Hunter situation.

"As you might remember, I was ready to report on it. I quit the media outlet I founded when they wouldn't let me report on it because they told the CIA lie that it was Russian disinformation," he said.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 