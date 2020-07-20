NowThis politics producer ousted after sexual misconduct claims surface

NowThis associate politics producer Jackson Davis is reportedly no longer working at the liberal outlet following surfaced accusations of sexual misconduct.

TheWrap reported on Davis' suspension from the progressive media outlet after Twitter users came forward with claims against him when a tweet highlighting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's high internship wages was retweeted by the New York Democratic congresswoman. She later apologized to the "multiple survivors" once she was made aware of the accusations.

One Twitter user called Davis a "gross abuser." Another claimed Davis was a "KNOWN serial assaulter" and that the Twitter user personally knew "at least six women who he preyed on while at Emerson College."

Emily, one of his alleged victims, tweeted, "Don't trust this person. He's emotionally violent and hurt me and many others. There's a bigger lesson here abt abusers who embed themselves in progressive politics but I don't have the energy for that right now."

“We take any allegations of sexual assault very seriously,” a NowThis spokesperson told TheWrap in June. “The employee in question was immediately suspended and we have promptly launched an investigation. We have engaged outside counsel to take the lead on this.”

Less than a month later, TheWrap reported that Davis has parted ways with the outlet following an "outside investigation."

According to Davis' LinkedIn page, Davis began working at NowThis in May 2018 after an 11-month stint working as a creative producer for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. He previously was an intern for Sanders' 2016 campaign.

David graduated from Emerson College, where the sexual misconduct allegedly took place, in 2017.