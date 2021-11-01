5 things to watch in November on Fox Nation

Each year, Veterans Day reminds Americans of the sacrifice made by those who fought for our country. During what Fox Nation is deeming ‘Patriot’s Month,' the streaming service is remembering those heroes this November with content honoring the many who've served.

With the return of fan-favorites that honor veterans like "Modern Warriors," and the release of new shows like "Patriot's Playlist," which serves to illustrate the power of healing through music for veterans across the country, Fox Nation is celebrating the many heroes who have sacrificed for our freedoms.

And with the holidays fast approaching, Fox Nation is releasing a new lineup of Christmas movies to get the whole family in the holiday spirit.



From "Hero Dogs" to "A Fox Nation Christmas," the streaming service has something for everyone this Patriot's Month.

Hero Dogs

Season four of the popular series "Hero Dogs" gives first-hand accounts of the courageous canines that saved lives, told by those closest to them.

The series tells the story of Vice, who sustained a life-threatening stab wound after fighting with a suspect in a dark closet; Shep, who was caught on camera protecting the citizens of Florida; Layka, a military dog who was shot four times at point-blank range in Afghanistan; and Hansel, a pit bull who was given a second chance.

Don’t miss the heart-warming episodes that prove, once again, why dogs are man’s best friend.

Modern Warriors: We Were Soldiers

Pete Hegseth returns to Fox Nation again to honor the sacrifices of veterans who fought for this country.

In "Modern Warriors: We Were Soldiers," Hegseth meets with Vietnam veterans, recognizing their sacrifices and discussing how they paved the way for all veterans in honor of Veterans Day.

Be sure to tune in to watch the discussion with veterans like Medal of Honor recipient Jim McCloughan, who told Hegseth what he prayed in his darkest moments, and what his message is for viewers today.

The President and the Freedom Fighter

In a Fox Nation special airing November 7 on Fox News channel, Brian Kilmeade tells the story of how two American heroes, Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass, moved from strong disagreement to friendship - and, in the process, changed the entire course of history.

The special, based on Kilmeade’s book of the same name, brings to life a nearly-forgotten piece of history and shows how Lincoln and Douglass’ friendship changed each other and made America free for all.

Patriot’s Playlist

The power of music has been recognized for centuries, and now veterans across the country are getting to experience its healing power in a new way.

Charity organization Creativets has set out to pair music artists with war heroes, helping them tell their story in a new way: through song.

In this Fox Nation special, Fox News contributor Johnny Joey Jones walks alongside veterans to help them navigate the process and experience lasting healing.

A Fox Nation Christmas

Fox Nation has an exciting lineup of Christmas movies to get viewers in the holiday spirit, from ‘Romance in the Wilds’ to ‘Christmas in the Pines.’ Tune in at the end of November to see what new romances bud in Fox Nation’s Christmas movie selection.



Subscribers to Fox Nation can also get a first look at this year's Patriot Awards Ceremony. Fox Nation is set to host its third annual Patriot Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 8 p.m. ET, which will be streamed live on the app for subscribers to enjoy. An encore presentation will follow on Fox News Channel Sunday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. ET.