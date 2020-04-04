NORTHCOM commander says military is treating coronavirus pandemic like a campaign: 'We are part of this fight'

Commander of U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) Air Force Gen. Terrence O'Shaughnessy joined "Watters' World" on Saturday to talk about the large military campaign behind the coronavirus response.

"Our first objective is to defend our homeland. And so we make sure that we have the force that we need 100 percent of the time, 24/7, 365, even while we're in this virus," O'Shaughnessy said. "We make sure that we are ready [...] to prepare to respond to anything. We have that done. We're ready to go. And at the same time, we're providing support all across the nation because our nation needs us."

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The general told Watters they are treating the coronavirus pandemic like a "large military campaign."

"We got the hospital ships, we got Army expeditionary hospitals that are built up in the Javitts Center in New York City. We're doing the same thing in Seattle. We're breaking stuff down to New Orleans, to Dallas. And we're postured to bring even more," O'Shaughnessy said. "We are part of this fight. Our commander in chief has declared a war on COVID. And we're treating this like a large military campaign."

Watters asked the commander about the military's preparation for the coronavirus.

"I know you guys plan for everything," Watters said. "But did you guys 'wargame' this thing out or is this just on the fly?"

"America wants us planning for the worst things, and that's exactly what we're doing," O'Shaughnessy said. "And we've been part of this all the way since the president made that incredibly important decision to restrict the flights from China."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And we were part of bringing the American citizens home and quarantining them on some of our military bases. And then some of the folks over on those cruise liners were able to house them because American citizens needed us," O'Shaughnessy added. "So we're trying to stay one step ahead of this."