Nonbinary Biden official was still paid government salary while facing felony charge: Report

Non-binary ex-Biden official Sam Brinton was still paid a hefty six-figure government salary while facing a felony charge for stealing airport luggage, an investigation alleges.

The former senior Department of Energy ("DOE") official has been charged with stealing airport luggage twice. Brinton was placed on administrative leave after being charged with swiping a traveler's baggage worth a total of $2,325 from the luggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport on Sept. 16.

Records uncovered by conservative outlet Townhall under a Freedom of Information Request Act ("FOIA") reveal Brinton was still receiving a regular salary, estimated to be around $178,000, for over a month after quietly being placed on leave.

The FOIA request uncovered a DOE letter to Brinton last October stating the official would be on paid leave.

"I hereby notify you that you are being placed on Administrative Leave, with pay, effective immediately," Assistant Secretary Dr. Kathryn Huff wrote in the letter dated October 28. Huff also said Brinton was no longer allowed access to government offices, while the official's government badge, email, cell phone and travel card would be deactivated. At the bottom, Brinton signed the letter acknowledging receipt of the notice.

The Biden administration previously refused to say whether Brinton was still receiving a government paycheck.

Brinton oversaw nuclear waste policy at the DOE but departed the agency last year. The agency announced on Dec. 12 that Brinton was no longer at the agency but wouldn't comment on the reason for the departure.

This week, Brinton agreed to undergo a mental health evaluation under court orders stemming from the September airport baggage theft case.

Under the adult diversion program, Brinton will be required to have a mental health evaluation, write a letter of apology to the victim, return any stolen property and complete three days of community service, FOX affiliate KMSP-TV reported.

Last week, Brinton also escaped jail time for a similar theft from a Las Vegas airport last July. A judge ordered the former Biden official to pay $3,670.74 to the victim and $500 in additional fees including a criminal fine.

Police accused Brinton of stealing a suitcase with a total estimated worth of $3,670 on July 6, 2022, at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. The bag contained jewelry valued at $1,700, clothing worth $850 and makeup valued at $500.

