Non-binary Nashville student barred from senior prom for wearing a suit: 'Will not compromise' on femininity

A student posted on Instagram Sunday that Nashville Christian School barred them from attending the senior prom based on the choice to wear a suit instead of a dress.

The 18-year-old student B Hayes, who identifies as non-binary, wrote an Instagram post featuring Hayes wearing a suit while holding a sign reading "they wouldn’t let me in because I’m in a suit."

"[M]y senior prom was today and [I] wasn’t allowed in the doors because [I] was wearing a suit. [I] should not have to conform to femininity to attend my senior prom. [I] will not compromise who [I] am to fit in a box. [W]ho are you to tell us what it means to be a woman?" the post read.

In a statement to NPR, the school responded that it "has established dress requirements for daily school attendance and at our special events. All students and families are aware of and sign an agreement to these guidelines when they enroll."

The school added that its "expectations regarding appropriate prom attire were communicated to this student and the student's family in advance of the prom. While we certainly respect a student's right to disagree, all of our students know from our school handbook that when they do not follow such expectations at school-sponsored events, they may be asked to leave."

The online handbook for the school notes that "Identity — God created us as male or female, and we will live consistently with the gender God chose for us."

Following the post, Nashville business owner Marcie Allen Van Mol and her husband Derek suggested hosting a second prom for Hayes, using their event space AB Hillsboro Village as a venue. After receiving approval from the student, Nashville's Apple & Oak owner Allison Holley set up a GoFundMe account to fund the second prom.

After successfully raising more than $28,000 out of its $25,000 goal, the second prom is expected to be held next month with Hayes and 25 other friends.

"I greatly appreciate the support from my city and my community. The love I have been shown by my friends and family will not be taken lightly," Hayes told NPR.

The student added, "I just ask that during this time I have the privacy to enjoy the rest of my senior year. I would also like for this attention to shift towards those who have experienced similar situation's, you are not alone and there are people in this world who will stand with you. I want to spread positivity and help others grow through this process. Thank you all so much for the love you show me!"

Tennessee passed legislation earlier this year that banned drag shows on public property and near schools. The state previously had restrictions in place against "adult-oriented businesses."