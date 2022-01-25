New York Times' Nikole Hannah-Jones deletes tweet defending vaccine passports

New York Times reporter and 1619 Project creator Nikole Hannah-Jones tweeted and then deleted an argument favoring COVID-19 vaccine ID laws over voter ID laws, claiming that eating out "is not a Constitutional right."

On Monday, Hannah-Jones responded to a tweet from podcast host Coleman Hughes who compared voter ID laws to vaccine verification cards.

"For years, the argument against voter ID has been based on the idea that POC can't easily get IDs. Now, the desired policy is to require ID (plus vax card) to enter every restaurant/bar in the nation. Where are the ppl saying that this represents a unique obstacle for POC?" Hughes tweeted.

Hannah-Jones tweeted in response "Going out to eat is not a Constitutional right. Stop."

Later on, she deleted the tweet with no explanation as to why she deleted it.

However, she did keep up a reply to someone who responded to her deleted tweet.

"Eating out definitely is a Constitutional right. Same protection basis as abortion rights," one Twitter user said.

"Show me where that is in the Constitution," she responded.

Hannah-Jones did not respond to Fox News for comment.

The 1619 Project founder has frequently called out efforts from states to pass new voting laws to strengthen election security like enforcing voter identification. She referred to these laws as "voter suppression" and even compared them to Jim Crow laws.

"This is part of the lost cause narrative. The lost cause narrative is what justifies Jim Crow. It’s the narrative that really erases the cause of the Civil War. It really tries to valorize the South in saying that Black people were not ready for self-rule, that Black people could not self-govern. And so that then justifies the enactment of laws that deprive Black people of the right to vote and to deprive Black people of their citizenship rights," Hannah-Jones explained during a MSNBC segment in June.