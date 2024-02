Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live" on Saturday to take several shots at former President Trump during a mock CNN town hall.

Haley appeared during a CNN town hall skit, where an audience was asking Trump, played by "SNL" cast member James Austin Johnson, questions.

"Our next question comes from someone who describes herself as a concerned South Carolina voter," Kenan Thompson, playing CNN's Charles Barkley, said.

Haley stood up and asked Trump, "why won't you debate Nikki Haley?"

"Oh, my God, it’s her! The woman who was in charge of security on Jan. 6. It’s Nancy Pelosi!" Austin, playing Trump, responded, referencing the former president's confusion between Haley and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at a New Hampshire rally.

Haley also asked, "are you doing okay Donald? You might need a mental competency test."

He said he "aced" the test and added, "They said I’m 100% mental and I’m competent because I’m a man."



'SNL' MOCKING STEFANIK INSTEAD OF COLLEGE PRESIDENTS WAS A 'COMPLETE BREAKDOWN OF COMEDY'

Trump also went off in an attempt to give Haley a nickname and said, "Nikki Haley Joel Osman, we call her. 'Sixth Sense,' remember that one: 'I see dead people."

"Yeah, that’s what voters will say if they see you and Joe [Biden] on the ballot," Haley responded.

HALEY SAYS ‘CLOSING THE GAP’ WITH TRUMP HER GOAL IN SOUTH CAROLINA GOP PRIMARY

"The Bear" star Ayo Edeberi also asked a question during the skit and referred to a recent gaffe by Haley.

"I was just curious, what would you say was the main cause of the Civil War, um, and do you think it starts with an ‘s’ and ends with a ‘lavery?’ " Edeberi asked.

Haley responded, "Yep, I probably should have said that the first time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Haley faced significant backlash from the White House and Republicans on the campaign trail after she declined to mention slavery as the reason for sparking the Civil War during a town hall event in December.

"I think the cause of the Civil War was basically how government was going to run — the freedoms and what people could and couldn’t do," she said at the time.

Haley has since clarified that she believes the Civil War was sparked by slavery but that the "bigger issue" was determining the role of government in people's lives.

Fox News' Jeffrey Clark contributed to this report.