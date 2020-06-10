Dr. Nicole Saphier reacts to WHO's confusing statements on asymptomatic spread of COVID-19

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier said on Wednesday that the World Health Organization has been given misinformation from the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, especially from China.

“From the beginning, all of their information came from China, which is why a lot of the information was false. Now the information is coming from many countries around the world, including the United States,” Saphier told “Fox & Friends.”

Saphier reacted to a W.H.O official on Tuesday who attempted to clarify her previous statements about coronavirus transmission by asymptomatic individuals being “very rare.”

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO infectious disease epidemiologist, said there had been "misunderstandings" about her comments made on Monday. In a Facebook Live video, Van Kerkhove said asymptomatic people can in fact spread the virus, though the degree to which they can is unknown.

Van Kerkhove's remarks on Monday were in contrast to doctors' warning for months that the virus could be transmitted by individuals who have no symptoms.

Saphier said that the W.H.O claimed asymptomatic spread has less transmission than originally thought. Saphier said that the W.H.O had to clarify the difference between asymptomatic and presymptomatic spread.

“Cases are saying about 16 percent of individuals will get coronavirus but then will never get symptoms at all. Models have said that is up to 40 percent, but, we know how well models have proven at this point,” Saphier said.

“The good news is asymptomatic spread, people who don’t get any symptoms at all, are less likely to transmit the virus. That is still excellent news. But the reality is there are still people who are going to get symptoms or maybe there are still people who won’t get symptoms at all, who can transmit the virus. It’s just much less.”

She said the bottom line is that people should go outside, practice social distancing and maintain good hand hygiene.