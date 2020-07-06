Newt Gingrich: Trump delivered most important presidential speech since Reagan

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said on Monday that President Trump’s speech at Mount Rushmore was the most “important speech since Ronald Reagan" addressed the British Parliament in 1982.

“He really began to tell the truth and lay it out in a way that is going to make the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the major media very uncomfortable,” Gingrich told “Fox & Friends," comparing it to when Reagan said at Westminster that Communism would be left on the "ash heap of history."

Gingrich said that liberalism has transformed into “anti-Americanism.”

“You’re dealing with mobs while you have a 7-year-old killed in Chicago, an 8-year-old killed in Atlanta; these are not people killed by policemen, they were killed by predators. And people are talking about reducing the number of police, which is going to increase the number of murders," Gingrich said.

TRUMP, IN FIERY MOUNT RUSHMORE ADDRESS, DECRIES RISE OF 'FAR-LEFT' FASCISM,' CALLS ON AMERICANS TO RISE UP

Trump on Saturday vowed to “safeguard our values” from enemies within — leftists, looters, agitators, he said — in a Fourth of July speech packed with all the grievances and combativeness of his political rallies.

“We are now in the process of defeating the radical left, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters, and the people who, in many instances, have absolutely no clue what they are doing,” he said. "We will never allow an angry mob to tear down our statues, erase our history, indoctrinate our children."

He added: "And we will defend, protect, and preserve (the) American way of life, which began in 1492 when Columbus discovered America.”

Gingrich said “no one has the right to remove a statue,” though they have the right to petition the government to remove the statue.

“The government can destroy the statue but no mob has the right to select who they want to destroy. And at some point, we’re going to have to have the kind of intervention where people start getting locked up in large numbers and they get sent away for a very long time,” Gingrich said.

“People who are destroying these statues are bad people, people killing these young girls are bad people, and Trump had the guts to say it when he was speaking Saturday night in South Dakota."