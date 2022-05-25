Expand / Collapse search
Newt Gingrich: MLB owes Georgia a game after state saw record voter turnout

Georgia primaries saw record turnout despite the new election law the MLB called 'restrictive' in April 2021

Former Georgia Rep. Newt Gingrich calls out companies like Coca-Cola and Delta who 'sold out' the state.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Major League Baseball owes Georgia a game after it moved the All-Star Game out of the state in April 2021 over voting laws the league deemed "restrictive." On "America's Newsroom" Wednesday, Gingrich touted Georgia's election process which saw record voter turnout in Tuesday's primaries.

NEWT GINGRICH: We learned that the baseball system owes Georgia a Major League Baseball game and an All-Star Game and that Delta and Coke and others who sold out Georgia owe a big apology to the people of Georgia. The reforms that were passed worked. And the fact is, it was a very good election, better election, for example, than Pennsylvania, which is still counting votes.

