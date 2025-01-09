Expand / Collapse search
Joe Rogan, Mel Gibson blast Gov. Newsom amid wildfires: 'Personally ruined' California

'All our tax dollars probably went for Gavin's hair gel,' Gibson joked as he blasted the state government

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
Podcast host Joe Rogan spoke to Mel Gibson about the devastating fires in Southern California, condemning state leaders for how poorly they've managed tax dollars.

Podcaster Joe Rogan, a longtime critic of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, ripped the Democrat as he spoke with filmmaker Mel Gibson Thursday.

Many celebrities have lost their homes in the Palisades as wildfires continue to rage there and elsewhere in Los Angeles County, burning more than 27,000 acres, destroying over 10,000 structures and killing at least 7 people as of Thursday, according to local officials.

In Rogan’s Texas studio, Gibson remarked that he would be "surprised if my home is still there" in Southern California, saying that his son, a volunteer fireman, "sent me a video of my neighborhood, and it’s in flames. It looks like an inferno." Gibson later confirmed that his house had indeed been destroyed.

"Do you think this will get you out of California finally?" Rogan, an ex-Californian himself, asked.

PALISADES FIRE: SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR LEADS STARS BLASTING LA MAYOR AS GRIDLOCK CRIPPLES EVALUATIONS

Photos arranged of Rogan, Newsom, and Gibson

Filmmaker Mel Gibson and podcaster Joe Rogan both slammed California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's management of the state. (WireImage/Getty Images)

"Yeah, maybe," Gibson replied, suggesting he might go to his home in Costa Rica.

The conversation then turned to how the state is being managed by its overwhelmingly Democratic government.

"They spent $24 billion last year on the homeless, and what did they spend on preventing these wildfires?" Rogan asked. "Zip."

"Zip," Gibson agreed. "And in 2019, Newsom said, you know, that he would take care of the forest, maintain the forest and do all that kinda stuff. He didn't do anything."

"On top of that, they cut the water off," Rogan said.

Gibson then joked, "All our tax dollars probably went for Gavin's hair gel."

FLASHBACK: ROGAN WARNED LAST SUMMER ABOUT A FUTURE WILDFIRE ‘BURNING THROUGH LA ALL THE WAY TO THE OCEAN’

plane drops water on palisades fire

A Super SCooper plane drops water on the Palisades fire on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, CA.  (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"The whole state is so poorly managed," the podcast host argued. "It’s so frustrating and confusing. And then he gets on TV and pretends like everything is great, ‘California’s the best, we have the best state, we have the most amazing economy,’ like…. You're out of your f---ing mind, dude.'

"You’ve ruined this state, personally ruined it," Rogan said of Newsom.

"Well, it's the same team that was up in San Francisco, and they came down to L.A. and are doing what they did in San Francisco," Gibson said.

Rogan and Gibson both share their frustrations with California

Podcaster Joe Rogan spoke with Hollywood actor and director Mel Gibson, commiserating about their frustrations with its overwhelmingly liberal governance they say has mismanaged its tax dollars. (The Joe Rogan Experience)

"San Francisco's kind of like apocalyptic now. I went there and it's just like people, you know, homeless, it's just a mess," he added.

"It's just unbelievable that society can crumble that quickly," Rogan said.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

