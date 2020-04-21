New York Times issues correction on coronavirus death total at New Jersey nursing home

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The New York Times was forced to make a correction on Monday after the paper overstated how many coronavirus deaths occurred at a New Jersey nursing home.

The paper’s Morning Briefing newsletter linked to a Times story about grave conditions at a facility where police recently said they found 17 bodies piled up in a tiny morgue. While 70 deaths have occurred at the nursing home during the coronavirus era, not all of them were caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the original newsletter had stated.

“An earlier version of this briefing misstated the circumstances of dozens of deaths at a nursing home in New Jersey. At least 70 residents have died since March 29, but not all of them had tested positive for the coronavirus,” the correction stated.

The story the newsletter linked to is heartbreaking, headlined, “70 died at nursing home as body bags piled up. This is what went wrong.”

The feature notes that the “first to die” at the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center II in Andover, N.J., after the outbreak had “not been tested for the virus.”

The story went on to describe the nursing home being “a place of last resort” for many people with serious conditions, such as “advanced dementia” or “people who had been imprisoned or discharged from psychiatric wards.”

It is not clear how many of the 70 residents who died since the pandemic began actually had coronavirus.

“At least 70 Andover residents had died and dozens of the 420 remaining residents and staff members had either tested positive for the virus or were sick with fevers, coughs or both, according to county officials,” the Times reported.

