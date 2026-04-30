California university ranks among the 'most conservative colleges in America'

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One California university managed to crack the top 25 list of "most conservative" colleges in the country.

Biola University, a Christian university located outside Los Angeles, was ranked No. 24 out of 932 universities on a list of conservative-friendly schools in America according to Niche. Biola University is also the highest-ranked California-based university on the list.

Only two other California schools cracked the top 100, which included California Baptist University at No. 44, and National University at No. 81.

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Niche, a university profile site, ranked the universities based on student surveys on their personal political preferences and their perception of campus political preferences.

In a comment to Fox News Digital, Biola University credited the institution remained "committed to the unchanging truths of the Bible" for the ranking.

"As we celebrate America’s semiquincentennial, we are mindful of the key role private faith-based universities like Biola play in preserving and perpetuating our common good, our freedoms and the transcendent virtues that make a nation strong. Biola lives into its mission by integrating Christian faith and biblical truths into academics, student life and cocurricular activities, distinguishing our institution as a leading choice among comprehensively Christian universities," the statement read.

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Biola University is a nondenominational, evangelical university founded in 1908 and located in La Mirada, California. It features approximately 3,600 undergraduate students, and all students must take 30 hours of Bible courses, regardless of major.

The university was also ranked the best Christian college in California, placed eighth out of 40 in California education and reached 12th out of 65 of the top private universities in the state.

Among the nation, Biola University was ranked the ninth-best Christian college in America out of 314 and cracked the list of the top 100 best private universities in the country.

The ranking is a sharp contrast to other California universities which have faced backlash from conservative students recently.

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On Tuesday, Fox News Digital reported that an administrator at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) School of Law allegedly threatened to discipline a conservative campus group after it identified protesters who disrupted one of its campus events.

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Fox News' David Unsworth contributed to this report.