New York AG attempting to ban Trump and family from running businesses in New York: Tom Dupree

The former deputy assistant attorney general weighs in on Letitia James's lawsuit

Former deputy assistant attorney general Tom Dupree explains New York attorney general Letitia James's lawsuit against former President Trump on 'Your World.'

Former deputy assistant attorney general Tom Dupree claimed that New York Attorney General Letitia James is "trying to ban President Trump and his family members from running businesses in New York in the future" with her lawsuit Wednesday on "Your World."

NEW YORK AG SUES TRUMP OVER FRAUD ALLEGATIONS

TOM DUPREE: Federal prosecutors and the IRS - they get referrals fairly often. And just because they get a referral doesn't mean they're going to act on it. And I think it would be a fair question for them to say, "Well, why didn't you bring the criminal case? Why are you giving this to us?" It's possible there could be laws that she doesn't have jurisdiction to enforce, and it gets kind of complicated. But to your point, she made the decision to go the civil route. She's basically trying to ban President Trump and his family members from running businesses in New York in the future. She's not, at least at this stage of the game, trying to put them in jail.

