Donald Trump
Published

Trump attorneys given until Tuesday for response to DOJ motion on classified docs

Attorneys for Trump and the DOJ will meet with special master Raymond Dearie on Tuesday

By Max Thornberry , David Spunt | Fox News
Trump attorney on why the DOJ does not want a special master Video

Trump attorney on why the DOJ does not want a special master

Former DOJ prosecutor Jim Trusty tells Mark Levin that there are people who feel it is such a 'righteous cause' to go after former President Trump that the rules don't matter.

An appeals court is giving former President Donald Trump’s attorneys until Tuesday afternoon to respond to a Department of Justice request to continue to use classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. 

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals announced on Saturday evening it gave Trump’s attorneys until noon on Tuesday to offer a response to the DOJ’s Friday evening filing. Tuesday is also the day Trump’s attorneys and the DOJ were called to New York to appear before special master Raymond Dearie. 

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

DOJ ASKS 11TH CIRCUIT FOR PARTIAL STAY, ALLOWING ATTORNEYS TO USE CLASSIFIED DOCS DURING SPECIAL MASTER REVIEW

DOJ attorneys on Friday evening petitioned the court for a partial stay, allowing them to continue to use documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in a raid last month. Prosecutors are currently blocked from using them to continue to conduct a criminal investigation into the former president while Dearie begins reviewing the classified documents. 

Dearie has until Nov. 30 to finish reviewing the documents. 

This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and redacted by in part by the FBI, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search by the FBI of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. On Thursday, a federal judge appointed a special master to review the documents. 

This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and redacted by in part by the FBI, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search by the FBI of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. On Thursday, a federal judge appointed a special master to review the documents.  (Department of Justice via AP)

The DOJ objected to Judge Aileen Cannon appointing a special master to review the documents. 

Trump and DOJ attorneys are set to meet with Dearie on Tuesday at 2 p.m. 

Fox News’ Adam Sabes contributed to this report.

Max Thornberry is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. You can reach him at Max.Thornberry@fox.com and on Twitter @Max_Thornberry 

