Trump attorneys given until Tuesday for response to DOJ motion on classified docs

An appeals court is giving former President Donald Trump’s attorneys until Tuesday afternoon to respond to a Department of Justice request to continue to use classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals announced on Saturday evening it gave Trump’s attorneys until noon on Tuesday to offer a response to the DOJ’s Friday evening filing. Tuesday is also the day Trump’s attorneys and the DOJ were called to New York to appear before special master Raymond Dearie.

DOJ ASKS 11TH CIRCUIT FOR PARTIAL STAY, ALLOWING ATTORNEYS TO USE CLASSIFIED DOCS DURING SPECIAL MASTER REVIEW

DOJ attorneys on Friday evening petitioned the court for a partial stay, allowing them to continue to use documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in a raid last month. Prosecutors are currently blocked from using them to continue to conduct a criminal investigation into the former president while Dearie begins reviewing the classified documents.

Dearie has until Nov. 30 to finish reviewing the documents.

The DOJ objected to Judge Aileen Cannon appointing a special master to review the documents.

Trump and DOJ attorneys are set to meet with Dearie on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Fox News’ Adam Sabes contributed to this report.