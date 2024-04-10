New Monopoly movie from ‘Barbie’ producers will bring a ‘clear point of view,’ studio says

A "Monopoly" movie by the producers of "Barbie" is in the works, according to reports.

Margot Robbie, her company LuckyChap and her partners Tom Ackerley and Josie McNamara are producing a live-action feature film based on the real estate-inspired board game with the help of Monopoly parent company, Hasbro Entertainment, according to Variety. Robbie's LuckyChap was responsible for the blockbuster, "Barbie," based on the iconic Mattel doll and which became the highest-grossing movie of 2023.

The movie was announced at CinemaCon by Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson, who said LuckyChap has "a clear point of view" on the financial board game, Variety reported. The news was reportedly met with enthusiasm by the crowd.

BARBIE STAR SAYS FILM TESTS ‘HETERONORMATIVE’ IDEA OF GENDER, OFFERS ‘SCATHING CRITIQUES’ OF ICONIC DOLL

"I could not imagine a better production team for this beloved and iconic brand than LuckyChap," Fogelson said. "They are exceptional producers who choose their projects with great thought and care, and join Monopoly with a clear point of view. We are tremendously excited to be working with the entire LuckyChap team on what we all believe can be their next blockbuster."

Lionsgate extended its development rights to the board game with its purchase of eOne in December 2023, according to the studio, Variety reported. Monopoly is reportedly the world’s most popular board game brand with 99% global awareness and is available in more than 100 countries around the world.

In the popular game, players attempt to gain properties and build houses and hotels on them to force other players to pay rent, with the goal of maximizing their own wealth and bankrupting their opponents.

‘BARBIE’ ACTRESS KATE MCKINNON CLAIMS FILM SHOWS HOW ‘GENDER ROLES DENY PEOPLE HALF THEIR HUMANITY’

"Monopoly is a top property — pun fully intended," LuckyChap said of the announcement, according to Variety. "Like all of the best IP, this game has resonated worldwide for generations, and we are so excited to bring this game to life alongside the wonderful teams involved at Lionsgate and Hasbro."

"Barbie" raised eyebrows among some conservative viewers who believed the film was pushing an agenda, Fox News Digital previously reported. In July 2023, co-star Simu Liu praised the film for testing the "heteronormative" idea of gender.

He stated in an interview with Screen Rant, "You know, colors became gendered, toys became gendered, there were all these rules that were imposed on us. So, Barbie was always like, ‘Oh that’s not my toy. That’s on the other toy’. And I’m so glad that this movie exists because I think it puts the final nail in the coffin of that very heteronormative idea of what gender is, and what is or is not gendered. How can you make a color gendered, you know?"

In April, pop singer Shakira slammed the film, saying it was "emasculating" for her sons to watch.

Talking to Allure, she complained, "My sons absolutely hated it. They felt that it was emasculating. And I agree, to a certain extent. I'm raising two boys. I want ‘em to feel powerful too [while] respecting women. I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Nikolas Lanum, Maria Lencki and Hannah Grossman contributed to this report.